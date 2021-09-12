Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after buying an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 455.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after buying an additional 685,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

EOG stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.