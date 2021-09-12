Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock opened at $498.15 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

