WePower Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,716.00 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. WePower has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $20,716.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WePower has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WePower Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

