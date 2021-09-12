WHALE Trading Down 18.3% This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $99.24 million and $3.17 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $15.82 or 0.00034866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00079071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181308 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,730.72 or 1.00762446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.23 or 0.07273894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.30 or 0.00930488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

