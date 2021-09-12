WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $742.46 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $742.46 million and $23.92 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00070323 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00028970 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008253 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 940,480,880 coins and its circulating supply is 740,480,879 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

