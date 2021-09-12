Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $832.64

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $832.64 or 0.01817955 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $7.40 million and $7,180.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00129709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00182555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.05 or 1.00048128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.93 or 0.07257328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.00956234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

