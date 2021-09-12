Wing Finance (WING) Hits One Day Volume of $7.34 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $42.08 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $21.70 or 0.00047246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00131228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00185494 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.18 or 0.07327261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,958.76 or 1.00069491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.55 or 0.00952719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,064,357 coins and its circulating supply is 1,939,357 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

