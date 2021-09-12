Wing (WING) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00131083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00185325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.45 or 0.07321733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,939.69 or 0.99974053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.62 or 0.00963235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

