Wings (WINGS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,992.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $17,992.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

