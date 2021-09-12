Wings (WINGS) Price Tops $0.0408 on Major Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Wings has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a market cap of $4.08 million and $14,403.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

