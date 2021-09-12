Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WING shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $5,121,827.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WING stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average is $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

