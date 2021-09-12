WINk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $259.66 or 0.00566043 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

