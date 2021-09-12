WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $425.83 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $425.83 million and $82.20 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00183569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.17 or 0.07302595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,860.66 or 0.99905934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.88 or 0.00960436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003053 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

