WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,723 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

