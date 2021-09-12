WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4,676.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $282.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.84 and a 200 day moving average of $278.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.