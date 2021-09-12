WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,594,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 868,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $16,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

