WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,211 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $459.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.87. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

