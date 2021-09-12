WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAA. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,576 shares of company stock worth $46,993,176. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.49. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

