WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,547 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AEO opened at $27.03 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

