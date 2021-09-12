WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.13% of Marten Transport worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2,700.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRTN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

