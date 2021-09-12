WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

AptarGroup stock opened at $125.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

