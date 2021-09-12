WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after buying an additional 97,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after buying an additional 66,619 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

HAE stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,724 shares of company stock valued at $103,690. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

