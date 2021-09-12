WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.15% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 67,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $14,679,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 200.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.85.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

