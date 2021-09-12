WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.78 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of COLM opened at $102.73 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

