WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Jack in the Box worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 68.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 444.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JACK stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

