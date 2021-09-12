WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.80 Million Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,511 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Orchid Island Capital worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORC. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ORC opened at $5.02 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $617.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.54%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

