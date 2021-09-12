WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.85 Million Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American Financial Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,732 shares of company stock worth $4,142,130. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

