WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $94,744,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,743,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,777 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,052 shares of company stock worth $4,022,035. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $221.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.93 and its 200-day moving average is $214.10.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

