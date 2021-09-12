WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 124,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

