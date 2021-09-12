WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. Analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

