WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $74.02 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $78.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.98.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.