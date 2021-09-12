WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,299 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,871,000 after buying an additional 2,914,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,436,000 after buying an additional 1,231,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $6,398,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 184,894 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.62 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

