WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.76 Million in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after buying an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,108,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

