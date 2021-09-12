WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.81 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.