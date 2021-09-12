WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,357 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of World Acceptance worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in World Acceptance by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,947 shares of company stock worth $4,388,216. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

