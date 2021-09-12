WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,203 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of OSI Systems worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,999,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,483 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

