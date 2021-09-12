WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 3,233 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $98.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

