WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.24% of Argan worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

AGX stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

