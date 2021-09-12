WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after buying an additional 204,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,024,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,761,000 after buying an additional 35,914 shares in the last quarter.

BURL opened at $287.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.01. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

