WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 116.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $149.43 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.24.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

