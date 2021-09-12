WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Dillard’s stock opened at $193.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.75. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $210.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -21.98%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.