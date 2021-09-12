WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 11,799 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,748,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after acquiring an additional 412,393 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.61.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

