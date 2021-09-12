WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 20,267 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,267 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Hostess Brands worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 244,500 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

