WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,240 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

