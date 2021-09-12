WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 270,137 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Gevo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 6,081.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 330,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gevo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

GEVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GEVO opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.34. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

