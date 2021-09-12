WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW opened at $318.54 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.69 and its 200-day moving average is $249.06. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion and a PE ratio of -104.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,030 shares in the company, valued at $31,257,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,453 shares of company stock worth $323,479,859 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Loop Capital raised their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

