Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

