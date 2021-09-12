WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 867,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,685. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

