Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after buying an additional 179,342 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

