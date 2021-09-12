WOM Protocol Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and $155,505.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

